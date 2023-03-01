Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli jaded, confused as Jadeja gets out next ball after surviving DRS in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India were left in utter shambles against Australia on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore, losing seven wickets inside the first session. India reached 27 without loss before wickets started falling like nine pins with Australia spinners Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann wreaking havoc. At one stage, India lost five wickets for 18 runs before Virat Kohli and KS Bharat added some resistance with a 22-run stan but it all came crumbling down once the partnership was broke and India went into lunch at 84/7.

Some dismissals were to good balls, while others not so much. The wickets of Rohit, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were all the batters' doing. Rohit charged down the wicket to play an expansive stroke and was out stumped, while Shreyas played on going for a full-blooded cut shot. Shubman Gill played a loose stroke outside off and was nicked out, while Cheteshwar Pujara was plain unlucky to receive a vicious spinning delivery.

However, there was one dismissal that left everyone stunned more than any other – that of Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder, promoted up the batting order to maintain the left-right combination, could last only nine balls. He almost got out twice off two balls, losing his wicket the ball after he survived an LBW call through DRS. Jadeja looked like a goner after Nathan Lyon rapped him on the pads, but while umpire Nitin Menon was quick to raise his finger, the official was made to change his decision. Ultra-Edge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat, much to the relief of Indian fans and dressing room, but their solace soon turned into disappointment given what transpired on the next ball.

Lyon pitched it short, slightly outside off, looking which Jadeja's eyes lit up and he want after it. The only problem was that he wasn't able to keep it down and hit it straight to Kuhnemann at covers. And as Jadeja made the long way back, the cameras captured the expressions of his partner Virat Kohli at the other end and captain Rohit in the dressing room, perfectly summing up India's torrid session.

Watch the video below:

All eyes are now on R Ashwin and Axar Patel, the two players who staged a fighting comeback in the second Test at Delhi. With India down and almost out, struggling at 139/7 in reply to Australia's first-inning score of 263, Ashwin and Axar bailed India out of trouble putting a partnership of 118 runs for the eight wicket. Axar scored 74, to go with his career-best knock of 84 in the Nagpur Test to reduce India's deficit to just one run.

