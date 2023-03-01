Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: IND eye WTC finale ticket in Indore, AUS hope for change in fortune
Live

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: IND eye WTC finale ticket in Indore, AUS hope for change in fortune

cricket
Published on Mar 01, 2023 07:26 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co. will eye to seal the World Test Championship finale berth at with another dominating show over the visitors in Indore. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia 3rd Test Match:

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: After producing two superb show in Nagpur and Delhi, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to produce another commanding performance against Australia in the third Test at Indore. The hosts have already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after taking an unassailable lead of 2-0, and a win here will help the team secure the finale berth for the much anticipated World Test Championship, which is scheduled to be played in June. Australia, on the other hand, need nothing less than a monumental effort to bounce back in the series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia third Test, which is being played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match will start at 9:30 AM and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates related to the contest!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

'If you want to promote Test cricket...': Rohit quashes Kohli's 2019 proposal

cricket
Published on Mar 01, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Every captain is different. One such instance came to light on the eve of the third Test between India and Australia starting in Indore, when Rohit Sharma refuted one proposal former skipper Virat Kohli had made four years ago.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have polar opposite views on the topic of 'five Test centres' in Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

West Indies fight back, South Africa 314-8 in 1st Test

cricket
Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Temba Bavuma was out for a duck in his first game as South Africa's new test captain, leading to a West Indies fightback on the opening day of the series on Tuesday.

South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram raises his bat after reaching a century(AP)
AP | , Centurion
Close Story

Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: HPCL snatch thrilling victory in Super

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Sports Club sealed a 12-run victory against CIPLA CC, in a third round Group B Elite Division match.

A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

IND vs AUS: Kohli eyes spectacular feat; Rohit set to join Sachin in elite list

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli can smash major batting records in the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in the first two Test matches of the four-match series.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli can smash major batting records in the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

The green challenge: India keep an eye on WTC final

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 08:32 PM IST

India need to win just one of the remaining two Tests against Australia to qualify for the WTC final for the second successive time

Indian captain Rohit Sharma greets teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat after the end of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia.(PTI)
ByVivek Krishnan, Indore
Close Story

First after Eden 2001: New Zealand pull off follow-on comeback win

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 08:06 PM IST

New Zealand became just the second team to win a Test by one run in nerve-wracking chase by England at Basin Reserve

New Zealand's Neil Wagner (C) celebrates taking the final wicket of England's James Anderson (centre L) to win during day five of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve.(AFP)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Close Story

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 07:56 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: India face Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, on Wednesday. Find here live streaming, when and where to watch details of India vs Australia 3rd Test Match Live Online, Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Don't know how ready he is...': Rohit to unleash IND star on AUS for WTC final?

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also revealed that one of the star performers is in the fray for the ICC World Test Championship final if the Asian giants end up securing their berth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference on the eve of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium (ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Jasprit Bumrah may require back surgery, all but out of IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 09:51 PM IST

The India spearhead, who is out of action since last August because of a lower back problem, is in a race to get fit for key events later in 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly miss the entire IPL 2023(BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Rohit Sharma's cracking reaction after being introduced as 'India captain' in PC

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 06:02 PM IST

Ahead of the third Test against Australia in Indore, Rohit set the tone of the pre-match press conference even before it started. On being introduced to the reporters as the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma came up with a cracking reaction on Tuesday.

Indore, Feb 28 (ANI): India's skipper Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference on the eve of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Sourav predicted 4-0...': Clarke's reply to Ganguly's whitewash prediction

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Reacting to Ganguly's statement, Clarke did say that he hopes the Australian side will make a comeback in the remaining two Tests of the series but he understood why Ganguly has put his weight behind the Rohit Sharma-led side for whitewashing the Aussies.

Michael Clarke and Sourav Ganguly
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Mark Wood removes jersey, shorts in bizarre catching ritual, video viral

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Mark Wood showed a bizarre catching ritual during a recent England training session, ahead of the first ODI vs Bangladesh. The video has gone viral on social media.

Mark Wood showed a bizarre catching ritual during a training session.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Not winning an ICC…’: Ex-PAK skipper passes verdict on Kohli's captaincy tenure

cricket
Published on Feb 28, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's exceptional captaincy tenure, the former Pakistan skipper has hit back at the batting icon's critics for labelling him as a "failed" captain.

Virat Kohli celebrates after the dismissal of Steven Smith (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Shaky at the top, India stay on their toes against Australia for 3rd Test

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 04:41 PM IST

It has taken under six days for India to take a 2-0 lead in this series but the hosts remain mindful of a collapse

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.(PTI)
ByVivek Krishnan, Indore
Close Story

Watch: Gill, Shreyas laugh wildly as Kohli bluffed ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

cricket
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 04:21 PM IST

The BCCI posted a couple of videos from India's practice session, which caught the players in a jovial mood, especially Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were clearly amused and even Virat Kohli acknowledged the moment (BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out