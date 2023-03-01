India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: IND eye WTC finale ticket in Indore, AUS hope for change in fortune

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: After producing two superb show in Nagpur and Delhi, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to produce another commanding performance against Australia in the third Test at Indore. The hosts have already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after taking an unassailable lead of 2-0, and a win here will help the team secure the finale berth for the much anticipated World Test Championship, which is scheduled to be played in June. Australia, on the other hand, need nothing less than a monumental effort to bounce back in the series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON