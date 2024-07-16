New career-high rating for England's spinner Sarah Glenn as rankings race hots up

New Delhi [India], : England spinner Sarah Glenn has claimed a new career-high rating as the race at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings intensifies.

Glenn has claimed a total of eight wickets through four matches of England's ongoing T20I series at home against New Zealand and this has allowed the right-armer to maintain her place as the No.2 ranked T20I bowler in the world and rise to a new career-best rating with 768 rating points.

The only player in front of Glenn in the ratings is teammate and fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone and she also has eight scalps from the first four matches of the five-game series with the Kiwis as the race for the premier position among T20I bowlers remains as tight as ever.

Women's T20I Bowler Rankings

India spinner Deepti Sharma remains in third place following her recent strong series against South Africa, while teammates Radha Yadav , Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil all make ground in the list for T20I bowlers after some good efforts in the same series.

Australia duo Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remain out in front of the rankings for T20I batters, with India pair Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma the biggest movers following their strong series against the Proteas.

Women's T20I Batter Rankings

There is also a big jump for Alice Capsey, with the England youngster rising seven places to equal 25th following her series-best 104 runs from the first four matches of her side's ongoing series with New Zealand.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews is well out in front on the list for T20I all-rounders, with Deepti , Ecclestone and Glenn among the players to make ground on the latest rankings update.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.