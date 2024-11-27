Menu Explore
"New conditions, new team": Skipper Latham ahead of New Zealand's 1st Test against England

ANI |
Nov 27, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Ahead of New Zealand's first Test match against England in Christchurch, skipper Tom Latham said that since the conditions at Hagley Oval are different, a new Kiwi side will take on the field.

Christchurch [New Zealand], : Ahead of New Zealand's first Test match against England in Christchurch, skipper Tom Latham said that since the conditions at Hagley Oval are different, a new Kiwi side will take on the field.

Even though England are out of contention for the upcoming World Test Championship Final at Lord's, New Zealand can still sneak into the one-off Test decider with a 3-0 series whitewash against the Englishmen.

The first Test will kick off on Friday, with the series then moving to Wellington and Hamilton for the final two Tests.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Latham said that it was for the Kiwi side to come back home to familiar conditions.

"New conditions, new team - for us, it's about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series. The way we played, the approach we tried to take into that series in conditions that were tough. Knowing that we can do it all around the world is the confidence we need to take into here. And obviously, nice coming home to familiar conditions," Latham was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that they have adapted well to conditions in their previous Test series against India and will be trying to do the same thing in the upcoming series.

"That was the most pleasing thing - the way we went about things over there, in conditions that were tough. We speak about it all the time - adapting to conditions and trying to adapt as quick as we can. It's important we come here and try and do the same as quick as possible," he added.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope , Ben Stokes , Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

Probable New Zealand XI: Tom Latham , Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

