IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
cricket

New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of experienced players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:22 PM IST

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the new players who have joined the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction bring a lot of experience to the squad.

The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of experienced players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.

"We had maintained our core unit from the last season and the new players that have come in bring a lot of experience to the squad. Along with international players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran coming in, we have a few domestic players who have joined the squad as well. Lukman Meriwala has done tremendously well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's going to be a great experience for the other youngsters, who have come in," Iyer said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Even though the Delhi Capitals have covered all their bases, the Skipper stressed the fact that the IPL 2021 will be testing for his side, "It's going to be challenging because if you look at the other teams, they have also framed their teams in a pretty unique way and obviously the core and strength have been pretty much similar for all the teams. The IPL can surprise you at any point in time and I feel this season is going to be more exciting."

The middle-order batsman added that the Delhi Capitals will look to follow their processes and not complicate anything.

"We need to keep things simple and focus on our processes, which we have been following in the last two seasons. We need to stick to the same routine and not complicate things. We need to see to it that we stick to the basics and get the best out of ourselves," said Iyer.

In spite of the IPL 2020 being held behind closed doors, the skipper said that the Delhi Capitals side could still get a sense of the support shown by their fans.

"It was phenomenal to see their support last season and obviously, we love the energy from the fans even though we didn't get to see them on the field. I would love to see them on the field if things open up in the coming IPL. I would just like to tell the fans that keep supporting us, keep loving us and we are just looking forward to getting you the trophy this season and we all could celebrate the victory together," signed off Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India trains at Motera.
Team India trains at Motera.
cricket

Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
India vs England: The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas,' Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
India vs England: India won the 2nd Test against England easily by 317 runs - with R Ashwin proving to be the hero with both bat and the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

'Something I'd never done': Wade reveals his 'only regret' from India series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were injured during the first two Test matches and Australia decided to promote Wade to bat with Joe Burns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
cricket

New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of experienced players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
cricket

You never know with the SG pink ball, it might swing or not: Pujara

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST
India annihilated England by 317 runs in a rank-turner at Chepauk to level the four-match series one-all and all eyes are now on the pitch here for the third Test begins from february 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
cricket

We have addressed our fast bowling concerns, : Punjab Kings CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Though their top four batsmen were on fire in the most recent IPL, Punjab's pace department leaked runs in the death overs and lacked firepower in the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell not performing as per expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP