Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
New selectors: BCCI invites applications for MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda's replacements

New selectors: BCCI invites applications for MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda’s replacements

Along with the senior selection committee, the entire women’s selection panel will be overhauled while the junior men’s committee will feature two changes. The last date for submission is January 24.

cricket Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

The BCCI on Saturday invited applications for the post of national selectors with only two slots to be filled in the senior panel vacated by incumbent chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda.

It is still not clear whether the proposed Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik will be conducting interviews of the interested candidates.

The criteria to become a national selector rules out anyone who is above 60 years of age. Former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, whose name was floated by a section of the media, is 64 years old.

The BCCI brass led by Sourav Ganguly has adhered to specifications given in the new constitution where qualification for applying for senior selector’s post requires a candidate to play either seven Tests and 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The person needs to be retired from all forms of cricket for at least five years.

For the junior selection committee, the requirement is 25 first-class games and one of the two selectors who would be relinquishing his post is Rakesh Parikh.

For the senior women’s team, even one international game for India is a good enough qualification.

