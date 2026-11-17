Rachin Ravindra is looking forward to returning to international cricket after an eight-week injury layoff. He is expected to be in the New Zealand playing XI for the first Test against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Rachin Ravindra is hopeful of making a successful return to cricketing action. (AFP)

The all-rounder has missed competitive action since August and is hopeful for a comeback at his home ground.

"It's great to be back. Obviously it's been a while since I've played," Ravindra said in a press conference. "Super excited to get going again. I think watching the guys play on TV, you get a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out); you want to be out there.”

Ravindra suffered a dislocated shoulder in September and subsequently missed the limited-overs series against India. He has completed eight weeks of rehabilitation and has expressed his gratitude to doctors, physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning trainers who have helped him recover.

"I think from dislocation, it's been eight weeks," he said. "Obviously, it's a slow process, unfortunately, with the shoulder.”

In the build-up to the Test series, Ravindra has been batting in the nets for the past three to four weeks. However, the star all-rounder has acknowledged that returning directly to Test cricket could be a challenge.

"You're always going to have a different feeling in the middle versus the nets. And there's always going to be nervous energy and excitement amongst that," he said. "I don't think it'll feel too foreign.”

Wellington conditions and India's challenge New Zealand has often been associated with green pitches. But Ravindra expects the Basin Reserve surface to be competitive.

"I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us a bit, oh, like, what's it going to do? Is it going to nip a bounce seam? But that's a standard Test wicket," he said.

"I expect it to be a good wicket, as always is. Nice bounce, nice carry.”

India have won both the T20I and ODI series on the tour. Ravindra acknowledged the strength of the visitors but backed his team to present tougher challenges to them in the Tests, drawing from their previous experience in the format.

"We all know how strong India are as a side. So we always knew it was going to be competitive," Ravindra said. "You sort of got to give credit to India, (they) played some great cricket on some testing wickets as well at times, especially in the ODI.”

While speaking about Test cricket, he put it at the top of his preferences. He also identified the time away from the game as a welcome opportunity to concentrate on the red-ball format.

“Test cricket is right up there at the pinnacle for me," he said.

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Santner's absence and New Zealand's options New Zealand’s white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series with a fractured hand. Ravindra highlighted his significance in the dressing room.

“He's a leader in the environment. He's such a great dude to have around. Obviously, his skill set is unique and amazing at what he does,” he said.

However, Ravindra expressed confidence in the hosts' options, especially Glenn Phillips and Dean Foxcroft.

"We've got options and super happy for Foxy to come in as well," he said, adding that Phillips could contribute with his off-spin