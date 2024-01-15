New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of remainder of Pakistan series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan, is unlikely to take any further part in the series, coach Gary Stead said Monday. New Zealand's Kane Williamson(AFP)

Williamson was already set to miss the third game on Wednesday, and with the first Test against South Africa less than three weeks away, Stead said his star batsman would probably sit out the final two games as well.

"With the test matches so close as well and in the big scheme of things (they are) a higher priority I think we'll try and make sure he's right for that," Stead said.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0, with Williamson contributing 26 off 15 before retiring hurt in Sunday's second encounter, in which his side won by 21 runs.

Tim Seifert is expected to replace Williamson in the batting line-up, with Stead indicating Seifert was already set to replace Devon Conway as wicketkeeper at some stage in the series.

Pace bowler Adam Milne was the star of the show for New Zealand on Sunday. He claimed four wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take a 2-0 series lead.

The tourists threw away a strong position in their run chase after Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries as they were dismissed for 173 in the final over, in response to New Zealand's 194-8.