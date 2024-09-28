Menu Explore
New Zealand face batting disaster weeks before India Test series, collapse for just 88 vs Sri Lanka

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 28, 2024 01:56 PM IST

New Zealand were bowled out for just 88 against Sri Lanka, weeks before their scheduled tour of India for a three-Test series.

New Zealand’s batting woes hit a new low as they crumbled to a mere 88 all out in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka after the hosts posted a mammoth 602/5 in Galle. The dismal performance exposed significant frailties in New Zealand's batting and bowling departments, serving as a harsh wake-up call for Tim Southee’s side ahead of their crucial upcoming Test series against India.

New Zealand were bowled out for just 88(X/Sri Lanka Cricket)
New Zealand were bowled out for just 88(X/Sri Lanka Cricket)

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya showcased his dominance, claiming an impressive 6-42 as New Zealand crumbled to 88 all out in their first innings of the second Test. Jayasuriya took his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as the Kiwi batting order crumbled under pressure.

New Zealand, resuming at 22-2, barely managed to resist Sri Lanka’s relentless attack, with their highest partnership being a mere 20 runs from the last pair, Mitchell Santner and William O'Rourke. Santner top-scored with 29.

Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva wasted no time in enforcing the follow-on after New Zealand's dismal first innings. In their second innings, New Zealand stuttered to 3-1 at Lunch, still trailing by 511 runs. Tom Latham was the sole wicket to fall before the interval, dismissed without scoring after being caught by Pathum Nissanka off Nishan Peiris.

With New Zealand already reeling, Sri Lanka’s bowlers have positioned themselves for a potential innings victory.

Jayasuriya nearing record

Jayasuriya’s brilliance has also placed him on the brink of history, as he now sits just six wickets shy of equaling the record for the fastest bowler to reach 100 Test wickets. That mark, set by England's George Lohmann in 1896, has stood for over a century.

Having already taken 94 wickets from 15 matches, the Sri Lankan spinner has the opportunity to etch his name in cricket's record books during New Zealand’s second innings.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva also made history of his own, taking five catches at first slip to tie the record for the most catches in a Test innings by a non-wicketkeeper.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
