New Zealand's fastest bowler hopes to carry IPL form and make a difference against India in T20 World Cup

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne can't wait to make an impact in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12, Group 2 encounter against India on October 31. Milne was drafted into the New Zealand 15-member squad after Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the World Cup a calf injury. Milne, who had a terrific outing in The Hundred and impressed in whatever opportunities he got for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, feels his ‘best period of cricket’ can help him make a difference in the World Cup.

"I definitely feel like this has been the best period of cricket that I've had in a long, long time. I'm excited to hopefully make a difference with the ball in these games here and really prove that this period has been influential for me," Milne said.

Milne is hoping to extract more from the surface and trouble the Indian top-order like Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi did.

The tall right-arm seamer, who often can clock at 150km/h was not named in the initial New Zealand squad for the World Cup. Milne's inclusion is a story in itself. New Zealand wanted him in the XI against Pakistan by the clearance from ICC's technical committee came late and he wasn't allowed to take part in the match.

"I think I would have been able to add something to the team, but it wasn't meant to be, and I thought our guys bowled really well and unfortunately for us, they came out and batted really well towards that end part of the game."

Milne has struggled with injury in recent years but his omission from the 15-man World Cup squad named in August raised eyebrows at home given his form in Australia's Big Bash League, the Indian Premier League and The Hundred in England.

"I think if you'd looked at the way the pitch played throughout the course of the IPL (Indian Premier League), the faster guys that had been able to hit the wicket hard and create some uneven bounce had caused some problems for the batters,” the 29-year-old added.

India will look to rebound against New Zealand after having suffered a 10-wicket thrashing by Pakistan in Dubai.