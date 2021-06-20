New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson bags second five-wicket haul in Tests against India, surpasses Ashwin for new WTC record

It is now safe to say that Kyle Jamieson has taken to Test cricket like fish to water. The lanky right-arm pacer wreaked havoc on day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand as he picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict India, which were once cruising at 146-3, to 217 all-out. He was being touted as a major threat to the Indian batsmen and on Sunday at the Rose Bowl, he showed just why.

With fifer, Jamieson broke a couple of records. The most prominent being an eight-decade old record he shattered when he picked up his 42nd Test wicket. The speedster became the highest-wicket taker in for the Black Caps after eight Tests, going past Jack Cowie's tally of 41 and Shane Bond's haul of 38 wickets. But this is not it.

With the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, his fifth scalp of the innings, Jamieson became the first Kiwi bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first 8 Test. This also happened to be his second five-wicket haul against the Indian side.

Moreover, Jamieson surpassed Ashwin, Nathan Lyon and Axar Patel in the list of most fifers take in the inaugural edition WTC. He now leads the tally with five, while Ashwin, Lyon, and Patel have four. Ashwin, who is featuring in the final, while Patel is not, has a chance to equal Jamieson's feat.

Jamieson leading the way.

Jamieson's first wicket was opener Rohit Sharma (34), who on the second day, fell prey to tentative poke outside the off-stump. He was caught by Tim Southee in the slips.

On day 3, Jamieson picked up four wickets, beginning with the prized scalp of Kohli for 44. Jamieson got one to sharply jag back in at Kohli in the 68th over of India’s innings after play started half an hour late due to poor weather conditions on Day 3. The Indian captain missed it completely and the ball clipped his front pad and then hit the back leg. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Kohli did take the review but once it was confirmed that there was no bat involved, there was no saving Kohli.

Next, he dismissed Pant. He pitched the ball outside off and the left-hander took the bait by flashing without any real foot movement. Pant had to take the long walk back for 4 off 22 deliveries.

He capped his fifer by sending Ishant Sharma (caught by Ross Taylor) and Bumrah (lbw) to the pavilion. India finished on 217 in 92.1 overs