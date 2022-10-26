T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Toss delayed due to rain as high-flying NZ face winless AFG

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Currently in fine form, New Zealand face Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side have been in good form and defeated defending champions and hosts Australia in their previous fixture. Defending a target of 201 runs, three-wicket hauls by Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand restrict Australia to 111 in 17.1 overs, winning by 89 runs. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 58 balls by Devon Conway helped New Zealand post 200/3 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, after losing to England in their opener. Chasing a target of 113 runs, England reached 113/5 in 18.1 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 29 runs off 21 balls by Liam Livingstone, eventually winning by five wickets. Initially, Afghanistan had posted 112 in 19.4 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran slamming 32 runs off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran took a five-wicket haul. In their group, New Zealand are currently on top of the table with two points. On the other hand, winless Afghanistan are fifth in the six-team table.

