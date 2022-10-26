Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Toss delayed due to rain as high-flying NZ face winless AFG
Live

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Toss delayed due to rain as high-flying NZ face winless AFG

cricket
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 01:53 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Today's Match: In fine form lately, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand face Afghanistan in their Super 12 stage fixture at MCG. Follow here LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES of NZ vs AFG match, straight from Melbourne here.

ByHT Sports Desk
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Currently in fine form, New Zealand face Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage fixture, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side have been in good form and defeated defending champions and hosts Australia in their previous fixture. Defending a target of 201 runs, three-wicket hauls by Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand restrict Australia to 111 in 17.1 overs, winning by 89 runs. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 58 balls by Devon Conway helped New Zealand post 200/3 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, after losing to England in their opener. Chasing a target of 113 runs, England reached 113/5 in 18.1 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 29 runs off 21 balls by Liam Livingstone, eventually winning by five wickets. Initially, Afghanistan had posted 112 in 19.4 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran slamming 32 runs off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran took a five-wicket haul. In their group, New Zealand are currently on top of the table with two points. On the other hand, winless Afghanistan are fifth in the six-team table.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2022 01:53 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: The covers are still on!

    The covers are still on and its pouring down at the MCG.

  • Oct 26, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Toss delayed due to rain

    Toss has been delayed due to rain. Also, Ireland defeated England via DLS method, winning by five runs in a rain-hit match at MCG!

  • Oct 26, 2022 01:09 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Trent Boult on Afghanistan team

    Ahead of the match, Boult said, "They're very experienced players. Definitely not an opposition that we'll be taking lightly. They've got guys that can clear it out of the stadium, and they have a very good bowling attack, as well. It is business as usual from our point of view, but it's definitely a big game for us that we want to keep making sure we're doing the things that we're speaking about."

    "We've been coming here for many years. I've been playing for New Zealand for nearly 12 years and have never been able to beat Australia in a white ball game in Australia. To do it on that stage, yeah, it was probably one of the more prouder moments in the Black Cap strip for me, to come in and set the tone in such a big game of the World Cup.

    "And I know the boys were buzzing, but it quickly gets moved on, and like I said, the focus switches to the next game, and after that it's going to be the same thing. Just looking forward to, I suppose, repeating those performances and keep on setting that tone and go from there", he further added.

  • Oct 26, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Mohammad Nabi on MCG pitch

    Ahead of the match, Nabi said, "At that time in Big Bash, it was drier. The ball swings early on, for one or two overs, but after that it will be a little bit slower, less help for spinners, and the ball won't swing that much. But here the pitch is new and also a little bit green, as well, and also the weather is cold. It takes four or five overs, the ball swinging."

    "I believe we're in a new strip again. It looked like there was a bit of pace and a bit of bounce in the surface, which is always exciting as a fast bowler", he further added.

  • Oct 26, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Ibrahim Zadran to anchor AFG?

    Zadran will need to bring his best game today and was resolute vs England. He registered 32 runs off 32 balls as AFG could only post 112 in 19.4 overs. He will be hoping to get better support today!

  • Oct 26, 2022 12:47 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Focus on NZ bowlers

    All eyes will be on the New Zealand bowlers, who were dominant vs Australia. Southee and Santner will be looking to build on their three-wicket hauls!

  • Oct 26, 2022 12:41 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other only once in T20Is and that too in a T20 World Cup. In the last T20 World Cup, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets.

  • Oct 26, 2022 12:33 PM IST

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup Super 12 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, straight from Melbourne. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!

T20 World Cup, Live: Toss delayed due to rain as high-flying NZ face winless AFG

