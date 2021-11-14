Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Australia vs New Zealand Live on TV, Online

New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match Today: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the ICC T20 World Cup Final match today between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai.
NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Streaming. (Getty)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

And then there were 2. After 44 matches and more than 27 days of pulsating, high-octane cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its climax. In the final on Sunday, New Zealand will take on Australia in Dubai and irrespective of the result, a new champion will be crowned. Australia, who started off slow but have peaked at the right time, will be playing their second semifinal. On the other hand, a more complete and reassured Black Caps side will feature in their maiden T20 World Cup final. The last time these giants met in a World Cup final, the Aussies came out on top? Can the Kiwis get one back 6 years later?

Let’s have a look at the details of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final match:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (November 14). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand vs Australia Final game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match NZ vs AUS here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup.

