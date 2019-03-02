New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates
Catch all the actions of the third day of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh.cricket Updated: Mar 02, 2019 08:25 IST
Day 2 Round-up: Opener Jeet Raval struck his maiden test century, while Tom Latham posted his third 150-plus score in three matches as New Zealand seized total control of the first test against Bangladesh in Hamilton on Friday. The hosts were 451-4 at stumps on the second day at Seddon Park with captain Kane Williamson on 93 and nightwatchman Neil Wagner one not out, having built an imposing 217-run first innings lead. Bangladesh had been dismissed in the final session on Thursday for 234, with Tamim Iqbal scoring an aggressive 126. Wagner was the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers with 5-47. ((Full scorecard and commentary))
