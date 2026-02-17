New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: NZ chase Super Eight qualification, CAN face knockout threat in Chennai

Live

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: NZ face Canada in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand take on Canada in their T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Chennai on Tuesday. A win for New Zealand will see them all but confirm their spot in the Super Eight. Meanwhile, a defeat will see Canada get knocked out of the tournament. Both sides have faced each other thrice in international cricket, all three coming in ODI World Cups. New Zealand have been in good form in the ongoing tournament. Against Afghanistan, they chased down 183 with ease. Meanwhile, openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen destroyed the UAE. But they also lost to South Africa in their most recent fixture. Canada has lost all their games so far. Against South Africa, they lost by 57 runs, and fell to a five-wicket defeat to the UAE. Their batters need to find some form against New Zealand if they want to put in a better show. Speaking ahead of the game, Canada's Shreyas Movva said, "Definitely I'm happy to come back to Chennai and in one week I can see the difference with the weather also. Last week when we were here it was a little bit cooler but now it's getting hot and just we need to cope up with that and just play the game." ...Read More

