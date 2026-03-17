New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: New Zealand look to come back after humiliation in opening game

Live

By

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand will look to make a comeback in the 2nd match of the series.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand return to Seddon Park tonight with the series already asking them a hard question. This is only the second game of the five-match series, but the pressure is real because South Africa have landed their first punch and landed it cleanly. The visitors lead 1-0 after dismantling New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, where the hosts were bowled out for 91, leaving the Proteas to complete a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. The result of the opener was striking for what it revealed about the two sides. New Zealand's post-World Cup squad, trimmed by rest, rotation and availability, suddenly looked thin under pressure, while South Africa's younger, less established touring party looked sharper, calmer and more adaptable than expected. Keshav Maharaj's side arrived for this series with five uncapped players in the squad and without many of the names that shape South Africa's strongest T20I XI, yet they have already shown this tour is not just about exposure or experimentation. It is about competing, and after one match, they have every reason to believe the series is there for the taking. For New Zealand, the challenge now is more than tactical. They are back home less than two weeks after the disappointment of losing the T20 World Cup final, and this series was always going to test the depth beyond the first-choice core. Even so, there is enough experience in this group to expect a response, especially with Lockie Ferguson available for games two and three. The recovery job has become tougher, with Ish Sodi ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken thumb and Bevon Jacobs unavailable for the second T20I because of a left knee injury, prompting Katene Clarke's call-up as cover. So, in tonight's game, South Africa have a chance to tighten their grip on the series and keep proving that their next line has substance. While New Zealand will be looking to pass the test of depth, temperament and how quickly a side can move from one bad night with flying colours. Squads South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Katene Clarke, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith. ...Read More

The result of the opener was striking for what it revealed about the two sides. New Zealand's post-World Cup squad, trimmed by rest, rotation and availability, suddenly looked thin under pressure, while South Africa's younger, less established touring party looked sharper, calmer and more adaptable than expected. Keshav Maharaj's side arrived for this series with five uncapped players in the squad and without many of the names that shape South Africa's strongest T20I XI, yet they have already shown this tour is not just about exposure or experimentation. It is about competing, and after one match, they have every reason to believe the series is there for the taking. For New Zealand, the challenge now is more than tactical. They are back home less than two weeks after the disappointment of losing the T20 World Cup final, and this series was always going to test the depth beyond the first-choice core. Even so, there is enough experience in this group to expect a response, especially with Lockie Ferguson available for games two and three. The recovery job has become tougher, with Ish Sodi ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken thumb and Bevon Jacobs unavailable for the second T20I because of a left knee injury, prompting Katene Clarke's call-up as cover. So, in tonight's game, South Africa have a chance to tighten their grip on the series and keep proving that their next line has substance. While New Zealand will be looking to pass the test of depth, temperament and how quickly a side can move from one bad night with flying colours. Squads South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Katene Clarke, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith.