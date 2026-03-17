New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: New Zealand look to come back after humiliation in opening game
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand take on South Africa in the second match of the T20I series at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand return to Seddon Park tonight with the series already asking them a hard question. This is only the second game of the five-match series, but the pressure is real because South Africa have landed their first punch and landed it cleanly. The visitors lead 1-0 after dismantling New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, where the hosts were bowled out for 91, leaving the Proteas to complete a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. ...Read More
The result of the opener was striking for what it revealed about the two sides. New Zealand's post-World Cup squad, trimmed by rest, rotation and availability, suddenly looked thin under pressure, while South Africa's younger, less established touring party looked sharper, calmer and more adaptable than expected. Keshav Maharaj's side arrived for this series with five uncapped players in the squad and without many of the names that shape South Africa's strongest T20I XI, yet they have already shown this tour is not just about exposure or experimentation. It is about competing, and after one match, they have every reason to believe the series is there for the taking.
For New Zealand, the challenge now is more than tactical. They are back home less than two weeks after the disappointment of losing the T20 World Cup final, and this series was always going to test the depth beyond the first-choice core. Even so, there is enough experience in this group to expect a response, especially with Lockie Ferguson available for games two and three.
The recovery job has become tougher, with Ish Sodi ruled out of the remainder of the series with a broken thumb and Bevon Jacobs unavailable for the second T20I because of a left knee injury, prompting Katene Clarke's call-up as cover. So, in tonight's game, South Africa have a chance to tighten their grip on the series and keep proving that their next line has substance. While New Zealand will be looking to pass the test of depth, temperament and how quickly a side can move from one bad night with flying colours.
Squads
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen(wicketkeeper), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Katene Clarke, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (wk), Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Head-to-head
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The broader rivalry favours South Afrcia. Across 21 completed T20Is including the opener of this series, the Proteas have won 13 to New Zealand's 8. Even in New Zealand, South Africa have largely held the edge, winning 4 of the 5 completed matches. Seddon Park has its own small footnote too: these sides have met here only once before in T20Is, in 2012, when South Africa chased 174 and won by 8 wickets.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hamilton reset
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand do not have the luxury of easing into this one. After being bowled out for 91 in the opener and slipping 0-1 behind, the hosts walk into Hamilton needing a sharper, steadier response while reading the conditions quickly. South Africa, meanwhile, have already shown that this tour is not just about giving fringe players exposure. Their young group won the first game by seven wickets, and with Hamilton expected to be more batting-friendly than Bay Oval, they now have the chance to put real pressure on the home side.