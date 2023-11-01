News / Cricket / New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kiwis' bowling power up against Proteas' batting fire
Live

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kiwis' bowling power up against Proteas' batting fire

Nov 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST
OPEN APP

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of NZ vs SA from the 2023 World Cup here.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa have emerged as two of the most dangerous teams in this World Cup and a victory today would make either side feel much better about cementing their spot in the top four. Apart from ...Read More the unexpected hiccup against Netherlands, South Africa have been a dominant force and have the best net run-rate (NRR) among the ten nations. Their batting lineup has been on overdrive with Quinton de Kock often converting his starts to centuries at the top of the order and Heinrich Klaasen leading the way in providing them with frankly ludicrous finishing touches. South Africa's bowling has been impressive as well, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen leading the way.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: (PTI)

New Zealand had a perfect start to the tournament but a growing number of niggles have played a factor in them sinking to consecutive defeats against India and Australia. , on the other hand, despite producing a solid effort endured a tough five-run defeat in their previous clash against Australia. This was their second defeat on the trot and New Zealand will hope to return to winning ways and not keep things for the end moment. While they were blown out of the park by India, the match against Australia was anything but a one-sided affair. Australia set a target of a mammoth 389 and New Zealand came within five runs of it.

It means that despite the two consecutive defeats, it hasn't exactly been doom and gloom for New Zealand yet. Like South Africa, they have a lot of positives in their batting lineup led by the young Rachin Ravindra. Their bowling has been the factor that won them matches though, with Matt Henry and Trent Boult proving to be as efficient as ever, despite the latter arguably not having the greatest of tournaments compared to his high standards.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Head-to-head records

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand were among the few teams that South Africa had played Test cricket against before they were banned in 1969. But as is the case with all teams, the first time New Zealand met South Africa in ODIs was at the 1992 World Cup. New Zealand won that match by seven wickets. The two nations have met 71 times in the 50-over format, out of which New Zealand have won 25 times, while South Africa have won 41 times.

  • Nov 01, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand thus far...

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand started off by taking sweet, sweet revenge against England for the 2019 World Cup final, beating the defending champions by nine wickets with nearly 13 overs to spare in Ahmedabad. They then beat the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad and then Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai. The Kiwis made four wins in four by beating Afghanistan by 149 runs in Chennai. This has turned out to be their last victory of the tournament thus far, with New Zealand falling to a four-wicket loss against the clinical India in Dharamsala and then a five-run loss to Australia at the same venue.

  • Nov 01, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa thus far…

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa started by shattering a plethora of batting records in their 102-run win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. They then wiped off Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow after which came the 38-run loss to the Netherlands that sent shockwaves accross the tournament. But they went back to their team-shattering ways by pulverising England in their next match, winning it by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa then beat Bangladesh by 149 runs and then won the first thriller of this World Cup against Pakistan by one wicket in Chennai.

  • Nov 01, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: New Zealand full squad

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

  • Nov 01, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: South Africa full squad

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

  • Nov 01, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, NZ vs SA World Cup 2023: These two sides have played some absolute humdingers in recent World Cups and there is no reason to believe that today won't be any different. New Zealand's silky-smooth start has come accross a couple of wrinkles with their back to back losses to India and Australia. South Africa's wrinkle came early in the form of the shock loss to the Netherlands but they have been imperious either side of that defeat. A victory today would take them at least temporarily level on points with India and to the top of the table. A victory for New Zealand, meanwhile, will make them feel much better about themselves, especially with there now being two teams on six points at fifth and sixth in Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world cup
live

NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kiwi bowling power against Proteas batting

cricket
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of NZ vs SA from the 2023 World Cup here.

Live live New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Took it up with ICC’: BCCI's major step for World Cup matches in Delhi, Mumbai

BCCI took up the matter with ICC and decided to cancel the use of fireworks at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI )
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 10:13 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sachin Tendulkar immortalised: Master Blaster's king-sized statue to be unveiled

Sachin Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium will be inaugurated on Wednesday ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

A life-size statue of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium. (PTI)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 10:12 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Harmanpreet rues lack of 'Test match experience' as India await 9-year end

Speaking to HT, Harmanpreet opened up on her Asian Games experience, the home season that awaits Team India and the preparation for T20 World Cup next year.

interview Team India are all set to play two Test matches in December, one each against England and Australia(Getty Images)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 09:11 AM IST
ByAratrick Mondal

'Ashraf sahab...': Afridi tears apart PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak

Shahid Afridi lost his cool during a live TV broadcast and slammed PCB chief Zaka Ashraf after Babar Azam's alleged personal chats were leaked.

Shahid Afridi slammed PCB chief Zaka Ashraf
cricket
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 11:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Who'll win? Know head-to-head stat

New Zealand have won thrice in the last five meetings, while South Africa have emerged victorious two times.

New Zealand vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Match 32: NZ vs SA head-to-head record and form guide(AFP)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Siraj's spot is taken…': Watson rings alarm bells for India star in World Cup

Shane Watson feels Mohammed Siraj's teammate can challenge the India star for a place in the starting XI at the ICC World Cup.

Watson claimed that Siraj's teammate has taken his spot (Reuters-AFP)
cricket
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 11:04 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Hussain's unusual 'Rohit, get away…' advice for India captain before SL match

Nasser Hussain has a very unusual advice for Rohit Sharma ahead of India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Is this a good advice from Nasser Hussain to Rohit Sharma?( Getty Images)
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Shastri goes berserk; Waqar, Watson shocked after Fakhar's ‘proper whack’

Waqar Younis and Shane Watson were in disbelief after Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman smoked the ‘biggest’ six of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens.

Shastri, Waqar and Watson were in awe of the Pakistani opener (Twitter screengrab/HT )
cricket
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Aryan Dutt wants 'best gift' of the World Cup, Virat Kohli’s wicket

The young Dutch spinner has been an integral member of a team that has upstaged South Africa and Bangladesh to even dream of a semi-final spot.

India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walk back to pavilion (PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 11:36 PM IST
BySharad Deep, Lucknow

Can Afghans continue dream run and make the semis?

Victories in even two of their last three matches could give them a chance, with net run-rate and some luck coming into play.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai celebrate after winning the match against Sri Lanka (ANI)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 11:31 PM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai

"Plan was to see off first four overs, then hit sixes," says Pakistan's Fakhar after win over Bangladesh

After struggling with his form and being benched for the first half of the World Cup, Zaman finally made hs return to the ODI side and made it count with a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, helping his side end their four-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win.

HT Image
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 10:43 PM IST
ANI |

CWC 2023: Babar Azam hopes win against Bangladesh will raise Pakistan's confidence for upcoming games

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Kolkata to register their third win in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

HT Image
cricket
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 10:31 PM IST
ANI |

Iyer takes short-ball challenge head on

His vulnerability is well known and the middle-order batter spent a considerable amount in the nets to iron out the flaws ahead of facing Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer during a practice session (PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 10:23 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

World Cup: Afridi, Fakhar shine as Pakistan live another day

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata to stay alive in the World Cup.

Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan(AP)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:21 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out