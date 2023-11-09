New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain threatens to wash off crucial game in Bengaluru
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of NZ vs SL World Cup game from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium here.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: This could be it. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are fighting in two different halves of the table and the result of this match will have significant implications for both those races. New Zealand are looking to keep Pakistan ...Read More and Afghanistan at bay in the race to the semi-finals while Sri Lanka are trying to stay afloat in the race for qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, both their efforts could be dampened, and even drowned out, by incessant rainfall that has engulfed Bengaluru over the past couple of days.
Parts of the city is under yellow alert till November 10 and so there are high chances of this game being significantly affected by rain. In the worst-case scenario, there could be a washout as there are about four thunderstorms predicted throughout the course of the day. The city has witnessed heavy rainfall in the last four-five days prompting the MET department to issue a yellow alert from Monday. A yellow alert is issued when the rainfall is between 64.5 mm and 115. 5 mm in a day.
Sri Lanka's campaign has been thrown haywire by the fact that they lost to Bangladesh by three wickets in a game that was laden with controversy. That was their third consecutive defeat and the fact that it came after a 302-run hammering at the hands of India meant that their net run rate has also plummeted. England jumping up to seventh spot has temporarily pushed them out of the qualification spots for the Champions Trophy as well.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are surprisingly on shaky grounds after starting off with four consecutive wins. They are fourth due to their net run rate, level on points with the two teams below them in Pakistan and Afghanistan. While a victory against Sri Lanka would put them two points clear of Pakistan, it will also give the latter an exact idea as to what they need to do when they face England on Saturday. Afghanistan, while being on eight points as well, are too far behind on net run rate to be considered a serious threat for New Zealand.
Both sides are hence looking for as comprehensive a win as possible to secure their respective positions in the two halves of the table. However, the whole thing could end up being a damp squib with the city of Bengaluru being hit by heavy showers a day before the match. Both teams will be hurt by a washout but arguably, New Zealand far more in the race to the top four than Sri Lanka in the race for the top eight. New Zealand need two points from this match or else Afghanistan or Pakistan could overtake them. Sri Lanka will move into the qualification spots for the Champions Trophy but will then need England, Bangladesh and Netherlands to all lose their matches.
Here are some key pointers to the NZ vs SL World Cup match in Bengaluru:
- New Zealand are placed fourth but level on points with Pakistan and Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka are placed ninth on four points and could temporarily jump into a 2025 Champions Trophy qualification place with a win
- Rain has lashed Bengaluru over the past couple of days and a yellow alert has been sounded in the city
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 09, 2023 12:33 PM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Rachin could surpass Sachin
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra has scored a whopping 523 runs so far in this World Cup. He is hence tied with Sachin Tendulkar's tally in the tournament overall before the latter had turned 25 and that was also the most runs scored by any player in the World Cup below that age. Ravindra could hence that particular record of Tendulkar's today. The rest, like most runs, most centuries, the five wicket hauls, are for another day. A day that seems set to come considering how he has taken this World Cup by storm and become a fan favourite everywhere he goes.Nov 09, 2023 12:24 PM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: NZ vs SL in the World Cup
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each 11 times in the World Cup. Sri Lanka lead the head to head 6-5. In the 2019 World Cup though, New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.Nov 09, 2023 12:14 PM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Head to head record
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: This used to be a tightly contested fixture until halfway through the previous decade. Sri Lanka have not been able to beat New Zealand in an ODI since December 2015. There have been 101 matches played between the two teams and New Zealand have won 51 of them while Sri Lanka won 41. Eight matches have gone without a result and one ended in a tie in November 1996.Nov 09, 2023 11:52 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: New Zealand's result downturn
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: There could be a few BlackCaps fans wondering how is it that this game is not a dead rubber with them sitting comfortably in the semi-finals. They started off with four consecutive wins and then got taken apart by India, which they have in common with all teams in this tournament thus far. After that game though, they went on to lose to Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. While they were beaten fair and square by South Africa, the lost to Australia and Pakistan after scoring 383/9 and 401/6 respectively. Cricket can be a cruel game.Nov 09, 2023 11:40 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: The Angelo Mathews incident
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews became the first player in the history of international cricket - men's or women's - to be given out due to the timed out rule in Sri Lanka's previous match against Bangladesh. Regardless of which side of the debate you lay on, Sri Lanka were pretty clear, as you would expect, that they had been wronged and that fired them up. They were combative in the Bangladesh chase, they made sure that the batters weren't given any kind of undue advantage and argued with the umpires every time they felt that was happening. They were in the faces of the Bangladeshi batters and Mathews got sweet sweet revenge by dismissing their captain Shakib Al Hasan, whose appeal had led to him making unwanted history. The spirited performance that Sri Lanka put in led to…. them losing by three wickets. It did look on a number of occasions during the Bangladesh chase that Sri Lanka were more concerned with playing victim than actually winning the match and the comments made by Mathews after the game has helped everyone nicely gloss over the fact that they had fallen to a third consecutive loss and are potentially out of contention to qualify even for the 2025 Champions Trophy, let alone the top four.Nov 09, 2023 11:26 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: The equation - Sri Lanka version
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's campaign has been thrown haywire by the fact that they lost to Bangladesh by three wickets in a game that was laden with controversy. That was their third consecutive defeat and the fact that it came after a 302-run hammering at the hands of India meant that their net run rate has also plummeted. England jumping up to seventh spot has temporarily pushed them out of the qualification spots for the Champions Trophy as well.Nov 09, 2023 11:18 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: The equation - New Zealand version
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: New Zealand are on surprisingly shaky grounds after starting off with four consecutive wins. They are fourth due to their net run rate, level on points with the two teams below them in Pakistan and Afghanistan. While a victory against Sri Lanka would put them two points clear of Pakistan, it will also give the latter an exact idea as to what they need to do when they face England on Saturday. Afghanistan, while being on eight points as well, are too far behind on net run rate to be considered a serious threat for New Zealand.Nov 09, 2023 11:13 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka full squad
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith WellalageNov 09, 2023 11:04 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: New Zealand full squad
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will YoungNov 09, 2023 10:55 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Make yourself heard...
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: So, what do you think it will all going to look like at the end of the day today.Nov 09, 2023 10:50 AM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello there!
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, NZ vs SL World Cup 2023: It is a lovely, cloudy morning in Bengaluru which might gladden the hearts of those in the city who like the pitter patter of rain drops on their window panes. But if you are passionate about the cricket, every patter on your window pane will only be a source of pain (you knew that was coming). Both teams will be hurt by a washout but arguably, New Zealand far more in the race to the top four than Sri Lanka in the race for the top eight. New Zealand need two points from this match or else Afghanistan or Pakistan could overtake them. Sri Lanka will move into the qualification spots for the Champions Trophy but will then need England, Bangladesh and Netherlands to all lose their matches. Well, let's see who comes out on top - New Zealand, Sri Lanka or the clouds.TopicsStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-