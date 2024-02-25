New Zealand wins toss and bowls in third T20 vs. Australia

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Sunday in the third Twenty20 international against Australia at Eden Park. HT Image

Australia holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by six wickets with a four off the last ball and the second by 71 runs.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia while Mitch Marsh is rested. Left-armers Mitchell Starc and Spencer Johnson return to the Australian lineup in place of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand is without Devon Conway who suffered a thumb injury in the second match on Friday and is replaced by Tim Seifert. Spinner Ish Sodhi comes in for express pace bowler Lockie Ferguson who is being rested.

Heavy rain is forecast in Auckland later Sunday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitch Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Sears.

Australia: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

