New Zealand's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

New Zealand has reached the finals of the last two ODI World Cups, and the semifinal in the edition before — but still the wait for their first title remains elusive. They came as close as humanly possible, matching England stride for stride and run for run in the 2019 final, and losing out only on the controversial boundary count, which prompted a rule change.

New Zealand's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Black Caps then broke their ICC duck with the inaugural World Test Championship title, and they will be looking to build on that and earn their first ODI World Cup crown as well. They reached the semifinals in the 2011 edition held in the subcontinent, and their aim will be to repeat that at the very least.

The 2019 runners-up will get their campaign underway against defending champions England in the tournament opener, which is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the encounter the team will travel to Hyderabad, where they will meet one of the two qualifying nations. Here is New Zealand's full schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 5: New Zealand vs England in Ahmedabad

October 9: New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 14: New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Chennai

October 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 22: New Zealand vs India in Dharamsala

October 28: New Zealand vs Australia in Dharamsala

November 1: New Zealand vs South Africa in Pune

November 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan in Bengaluru

November 9: New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 in Bengaluru

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kane Williamson, who met with an unfortunate injury during the latest edition of Indian Premier League, which also ruled him out of the tournament, is unlikely to be fit for the showpiece event. Tom Latham is likely to lead the side in Williamson's absence.

The players to watch out from the New Zealand camp include Latham himself, apart from Daryll Mitchell, who is likely to be picked in the squad.

In the bowling front a lot will depend on Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, who are good spin bowling all-rounders and can prove to be crucial in sub-continent conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail