Australia's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

Australia are the one of the most formidable units in cricket, having won the ODI World Cup five times, most by any nations participating in the tournament. The Kangaroos have always been one of the heavyweights and they will hope for another spectacular outing in the upcoming edition, which will be played in India on October and November. Australia's full schedule for ICC World Cup(ICC)

Australia will get their campaign underway against hosts India in Chennai on October 8. Following the encounter the team will then travel to Lucknow, where they face South Africa.

Since the tournament is being played in a round-robin format, Australia will meet all the participating teams at the showpiece event. Here are their fixtures for ICC World Cup 2023:

October 8: Australia vs India in Chennai

October 13: Australia vs South Africa in Lucknow

October 16: Australia vs Qualifier 2 in Lucknow

October 20: Australia vs Pakistan in Bengaluru

October 25: Australia vs Qualifier 1 in Delhi

October 28: Australia vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

November 4: Australia vs England in Ahmedabad

November 7: Australia vs Afghanistan in Mumbai

November 12: Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune

If we look at the current Australian unit, they are placed at top of the ODI rankings, followed by Pakistan and India.

Australia have a good set of players in both departments. A lot of Australia's batting will depend on David Warner, who former India opener Virender Sehwag predicts to be among the highest run-getters.

Cameron Green, who has shown how destructive he can be in the Indian Premier League, will be another player to watch. Not only with the bat, but Green can be a handy addition in terms of bowling too. Marcus Stoinis too falls under the same bracket. Apart from his batting his speed variation while bowling can prove to be crucial.

Adam Zampa in all likelihood will take charge of Australia's spin department. Zampa has been very effective for the Kangaroos in limited overs, and conditions in the sub-continent will further assist his ability.

