India's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan match in Ahmedabad; all venues, dates and timings

Jun 27, 2023
Jun 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST

India's full schedule for ODI World Cup 2023: India to begin their campaign against Australia, to play Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

India’s ICC trophy drought has extended to nearly a decade now, with the last 10 years being littered with getting close to more glory but just falling short. The Men in Blue will return to host the ODI World Cup later this year, and will have the burden of being favourites — all three of the previous World Cups have been won by the team hosting.

India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami(ANI)
Rohit Sharma’s permanent appointment as captain was made with this tournament in mind: anything less than total victory will be met with disappointment, but a repeat of the 2011 World Cup on home soil could be era-defining for this version of the Indian team, 40 years on from their first World Cup victory in 1983.

FULL SCHEDULE OF ICC World CUP 2023

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team shapes up in the coming months, with the injury health of several key pieces in question. With its best players available, the team will trust themselves to beat anybody on their day.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Hosts, India start their campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The big-ticket India vs Pakistan match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Apart from Chennai and Ahmedabad, India have their group matches in seven other venues - Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

India's full schedule, dates, venues and timing for ICC World Cup 2023

October 8: India vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi

October 15: India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh MCA Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Qualifier 2 at Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 11: India vs Qualifier 1 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

cricket world cup indian cricket team
