Home / Cricket / New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2023 09:11 AM IST

Bracewell suffered the injury playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast and will undergo surgery in Britain on Thursday.

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the one-day World Cup in India after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Michael Bracewell celebrating his century during an ODI against India (PTI)
Michael Bracewell celebrating his century during an ODI against India (PTI)

Bracewell suffered the injury playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast and will undergo surgery in Britain on Thursday.

The 32-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder is expected to need six to eight months to recover.

"Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he's now turning his focus to his rehabilitation."

New Zealand were runners-up to hosts England at the last 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India are hosting this year's tournament in October and November, with dates to be confirmed.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand world cup
new zealand world cup
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out