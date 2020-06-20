e-paper
Home / Cricket / News doing round about my illness is baseless: Snehasish Ganguly

News doing round about my illness is baseless: Snehasish Ganguly

“I am perfectly healthy and am doing office everyday. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times,” he said in a statement.

Jun 20, 2020
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana (middle) and elder brother Snehasish Ganguly (extreme right)
Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana (middle) and elder brother Snehasish Ganguly (extreme right) (CAB media photo)
         

There reports going around which mentioned that Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)Secretary Snehasish Ganguly got infected with the novel coronavirus. However, CAB has issued a clarification regarding the news, saying that the former first-class cricketer is healthy and hasn’t contracted Covid-19.

“This is to clarify that CAB Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly is perfectly fine contrary to the fake news doing rounds about his corona infection.

“I am perfectly healthy and am doing office everyday. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times,” he said in a statement.

“Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds”, he added.

Family members of Snehashish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19, the state health department said on Friday. Wife of Snehasish, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said.

Snehashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law also tested positive for the disease last week, he said.

Besides, a domestic help at Snehasish’s Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive, he added. They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are stable.

Snehashish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for Covid-19 and been advised home isolation, the official said.

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official of the department said.

They will be tested again on Saturday and further decisions on their treatment will be taken, nursing home sources said.

“Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” they said.

