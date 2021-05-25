'Next three, four years I will be at my prime': Despite repeated snubs, Jaydev Unadkat is hopeful of Team India comeback

Jaydev Unadkat considers the next 3-4 years as his prime. Despite being denied a comeback into Team India by the selectors, Unadkat said he will not stop "pushing his limits".

The left-arm pacer has only played 18 international matches for India. His only Test appearance so far dates back to 2010. He has represented India in seven ODIS but hasn't featured in the format since 2013. In fact, he played all seven ODIs in 2013.

When it comes to T20I, Unadkat has donned the national colors 10 times. He made his debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe and last played a T20I in 2018.

But in First-Class cricket, he's an extremely successful figure. In 89 matches, he has pocked 327 wickets and in 2020, he led Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title. He finished with a record-breaking haul of 67 wickets in that season.

He was unhappy about not being picked for the Australia series in 2020 and expressed even more disappointment when he was snubbed for the home and away Test series against England.

Moreover, he was unable to find a place on the standby's list. In an interview with PTI, he opened up about what it's been like to be ignored repeatedly.

"I will be biased if I talk about my selection (non-selection in this case). I genuinely believe that I am in a phase of my career where the next three, four years I will be at my prime," Unadkat told PTI.

"I've been taking those wickets as well, it actually proves the fact that I am in a good space and I'm finding ways to get people out on different tracks in different conditions. And because of that, I do believe that my time will come.

"The selection again is a tricky thing and normally you would have performance of India A tours to consider besides domestic cricket but that hasn't happened in pandemic," Unadkat added.

India will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July. They will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Since the main team will be in England at the time, preparing for the five-match Test series against the host, the second-string team to Sri Lanka will consist of white-ball specialists. It will be a mix of some old names and some new faces.

Will Unadkat find a seat on the plane to Sri Lanka?

"I know the life of a fast bowler is quite limited, but I still have that much time and all I can do now is, prepare for the next season, or whatever is coming up, even if anything comes up before the next season, I will be more than ready to take it," remarked Unadkat.

He added: "I just feel more motivated than ever to keep doing what I am doing to keep taking wickets, keep pushing my own limits and pushing those standards higher and higher."

Unadkat was last seen in action for the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021. Before the season was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and an outbreak within the team bio-bubbles, Unadkat played four matches and picked as many wicket. s