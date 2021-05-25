'He could be more vulnerable to injury problems': Richard Hadlee's major concern for India's primary fast bowler

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the fast bowling attack in the past few years, and his ability to adapt across all formats has made him one of the best pacers in the world at this moment. The issue, though, is that Bumrah's unorthodox action has caused him a brush with injuries a few times in the past, and he has missed quite a few games for India in the past couple of years.

This, for former New Zealand captain Richard Hadlee, is a primary cause of concern for Bumrah. Hadlee believes the pacer's longevity is yet to be determined.

"Jasprit's longevity in the game is yet to be determined. I suspect he could be more vulnerable to injury problems than those fast bowlers with more classical and 'pure' actions or techniques. Some of his potential injuries could be severe because of the stresses and strains he places on his body," Hadlee said in an official ICC media release.

"I hope any injuries he may incur will not be potentially career-ending because he is a delight to watch, and he causes batsmen all sorts of problems with his unsuspecting pace, bounce, and ball movement in the air and off the pitch," he added.

"Jasprit fits into the unorthodox bowling category with virtually no run up to the crease. His technique in some ways defies belief but has proved to be a highly effective one. He is what I call a shoulder or strength bowler with all his power and pace coming from the final part of his action as he releases the ball," Hadlee further said.

"It would be very difficult to coach his technique to an aspiring fast bowler and I think a coach would refrain from doing from that because biomechanically it could cause problems with injury," he added.

"However, I suspect some youngsters may try to imitate him. I believe you let aspiring young fast bowlers do it their way but help to fine tune some skill sets and finer subtleties of bowling," he signed off.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, slated to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Bumrah will return to the national fold having last played for India in February this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

