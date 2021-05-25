'Parthiv bhai don’t worry you'll see me bowling soon': Suryakumar's amazing reply to question about bowling aspirations

You may know Suryakumar Yadav, the batsman. But do you know Suryakumar Yadav, the bowler? The Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman opened up about his bowling ability, stating that he doesn't shy away from rolling his arm in the nets whenever he gets a chance.

During an Instagram Live session with MI TV, former MI player Parthiv Patel cunningly sneaked in a question to Suryakumar about his bowling. The 30-year-old revealed that he is ready to play his part with his medium-pace if and when required?

Suryakumar Yadav recently opened up on his bowling ability, revealing he continues to bowl in the nets whenever he gets a chance. The 30-year-old admitted he is ready to step up and do his bit with the ball whenever he gets the opportunity.

“Why is he always behind my bowling? No, I have not stopped bowling, I keep bowling in the nets. Whenever I get an opportunity to bowl in the game I will be there. Parthiv bhai don’t worry you will see me bowling soon!” Suryakumar Yadav claimed.

The swashbuckling Mumbai batsman used to bowl off-spin in the past. He has a total of 36 wickets to his name, 24 of which came in First-Class cricket. He picked up six wickets each List and T20 cricket.

The right-handed batsman stopped bowling in 2014 when his action was reported. Should he work on his action and maybe impress the management enough, he could become a handy part-time bowler for Team India in the future. Realistically speaking, that is a long shot but definitely not impossible.

Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country and numerous positive cases in the franchise bio-bubbles.

In March 2021, he also made his debut for the national side during the T20I series against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although he did not get to bat in his maiden game, he smashed an impressive fifty in his first innings for the 'Men in Blue'.