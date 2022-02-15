'Pooran bagged more than 10 crore, he went unsold': Butt on WC winner's fate at IPL 2022 Auction; 'He isn't as lucky'

There's nothing quite like the IPL Auctions. On the one hand, they can change a youngster's life when franchises pick them up for crores and on the other hand, it can be cruel. IPL 2022 Auction was no different as World Cup-winning captains like Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch went unsold after multiple rounds of bidding. While reacting to such decisions, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt brought in the auction dynamics.

The list of unsold players at the recently-concluded mega-auction also includes stellar names like Suresh Raina (dubbed as Mr IPL), Shakib Al Hasan, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Imran Tahir, and Marnus Labuschagne, among others.

Morgan, who led Kolkata Knight Riders last season, will not be featuring for any side this year.

While analysing the list of unsold players in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"There are a lot of titleholders that are missing from the team lists. Dawid Malan, who was the no.1 T2oI batter in the world for a long time, isn't there in any team. Aaron Finch and Eoin Morgan aren't there either. Last year, Morgan was the captain of KKR. He isn't as lucky as Pooran. Both had similar performances last year. But Pooran bagged more than 10 crore and he went unsold.

"Another name is Tabraiz Shamsi. He has been bowling very well in international cricket for quite some time now and he didn't get picked either. Some players will feel hard-done-by but this is the nature of the auction and these sorts of things are bound to happen."

Eventually, Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive player as Mumbai Indians bought him back for INR 15.25 crore. Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas player, with Punjab Kings shelling out 11.5 crore for the Englishman.