'Been a problem since 2015 World Cup': Raina backs unheralded domestic player, 4 others to solve IND's middle-order woe

The middle-order conundrum has troubled Team India in limited-overs cricket for long. Despite finding some talented options, it remains a concern as the Men In Blue have already begun their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who was a middle-order batter himself, backed not one but five cricketers to solve the issue.

Speaking at Indian Express' Idea Exchange, Raina admitted that the issue has troubled India since the 2015 World Cup and that the management should identify players “who can play astutely in the middle order."

“Since the 2015 World Cup or 2017-18, it has been a problem for four-five years now. We’ll have to identify players who can play astutely in the middle order. Those who are playing need to get an opportunity to play in a situation where they need to finish for the team,” he said.

Raina then backed promising 24-year-old Rishabh Pant along with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to solve the woe. He also named Shubman Gill before picking an unheralded domestic cricketer in Rinku Singh for the role as well.

“I think Rishabh Pant can perform that role well. Shreyas Iyer is another player who can do it. Suryakumar Yadav too. Somewhere, selectors and coaches will need to show that trust in them. And I’m sure they’ll prove themselves. These four-five players, plus Shubman Gill is one of those players who can play well in the middle order. Then there’s Rinku Singh from UP, who’s done well in domestic cricket.”

Rinku was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL mega-auction for ₹55 lakh. He enjoyed a splendid outing in the last edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accumulating 187 runs from five matches. The middle-order batter also put up an impressive show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and in the six innings he batted, the 24-year-old piled one ton and four half-centuries.

Raina then offered some advice on how to crack the middle-order challenge in ODI cricket.

“Middle order challenge is to play as per the situation. Now there’s two new balls. Field is up. So it’s not just playing the new ball. You have to rotate the strike. The concern is dot balls that are being played in the middle. Which shouldn’t happen. You’ll have to rotate strike and trust the partner, and pick the bowler to target and attack, and identify which over to attack. The understanding, as we call it in cricketing language, with non-striker has to get better. These three-four things are important to be a good middle- order batsman,” he explained.