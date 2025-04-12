‘Nicholas Pooran doesn’t need PR… He's the boss of IPL': Fans erupt after LSG batter takes Orange Cap on bed of sixes

Nicholas Pooran has hit 31 sixes in IPL 2025, which is just one less than the entire Chennai Super Kings team. That's how insanely consistent he has been for the Lucknow Super Giants. The left-hander delivered a scintillating performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, smashing 61 runs off 34 balls to propel LSG to a six-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran of LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) in action against GT (Gujarat Titans)(Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

Pooran's aggressive knock, studded with one four and seven sixes, was instrumental in chasing down GT’s target of 181 with three balls to spare, ending the table-toppers' four-match winning streak.

Fans on social media were thoroughly entertained by Pooran's dazzling display in this IPL. The former West Indies captain was called the benchmark of T20 batting, while another fan said the left-hander doesn't need any PR as his bat does all the talking.

Pooran’s innings began with LSG at 65/1 after the dismissal of captain Rishabh Pant (21 off 18). Partnering with Aiden Markram, who scored a brisk 58 off 31, Pooran unleashed a barrage of sixes, notably taking 24 runs off GT spinner Sai Kishore’s over, including three massive maximums. His fifty came off just 23 balls, marking his fourth half-century of the IPL 2025 season. Despite falling to Rashid Khan in the 15th over, Pooran’s 61 ensured LSG stayed on course, with Ayush Badoni and David Miller finishing the job in 19.3 overs.

This latest display further solidified Pooran’s status as the IPL 2025 Orange Cap holder. In six innings this season, the West Indian has amassed 349 runs, including four fifties, at a blistering strike rate of 215.43. His run tally places him well ahead of GT’s Sai Sudharsan (273 runs), with no other batter crossing 300 runs so far. Pooran’s season highlights include an unbeaten 87* off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders and consecutive scores of 75 and 70 in LSG’s opening matches, underscoring his consistency and destructive form.

“Pooran was electric again,” said LSG captain Rishabh Pant post-match. “His ability to take on any bowler and clear the ropes is something special.” The knock drew praise across social media, with fans on X hailing Pooran as “the backbone of LSG’s batting.” One post noted, “61 off 34 with 7 sixes – Pooran is bossing IPL 2025!”

The match saw GT post 180/6, thanks to a 120-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (60) and Sai Sudharsan (56), but LSG’s bowlers, led by Shardul Thakur (2 wickets) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36), pulled things back. Pooran also contributed in the field, taking a fine catch to dismiss Sudharsan. With this win, LSG climbed to third in the points table, while Pooran’s red-hot form continues to make headlines.