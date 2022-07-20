'If we can challenge India...': Nicholas Pooran hoping West Indies can 'send a message across the cricket world'

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that the team is hoping to play exciting cricket in their upcoming limited overs series against India and said that challenging their opposition will send a message across the world. Pooran acknowledged that India are a team who have a number of options across positions and are filled with match-winners.

The two teams will be playing a three-match ODI series starting on July 22 followed by a five-match T20I series which starts on July 29. India are without a number of star players in the ODI series, including captain Rohit Sharma, and will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

"They have millions of players who can come and do that role. They have match-winners with bat and ball and we can come out and challenge them here and Florida, it will send a message across the cricket world. And it will be fabulous for us as a group as well," Pooran told the Times of India.

Pooran, who took over as the limited overs captain after Kieron Pollard's sudden retirement during the 2022 Indian Premier League, said that West Indies are still trying to find the right mindset in ODI cricket.

"We are trying to find out the right mindset for ODI cricket. Once we get that, we will be fine, but now it's about forming a template for each format. We are looking forward to the series and our aim is to be competitive and play exciting cricket. We will look to put our best foot forward," he said.

