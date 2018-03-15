Nidahas Trophy: Shakib Al Hasan to return for Bangladesh in decider vs Sri Lanka

Shakib Al Hasan is set to make a return to the Bangladesh cricket team ahead of their final league match against the Sri Lankan cricket team in the Nidahas Trophy, the winner of which will face India in the final in Colombo in Sunday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board made the announcement of Shakib’s return that will also see him take over the captain’s role from interim T20 skipper Mahmudullah.

Shakib had injured his finger during tri-series final against Sri Lanka on January 27, which had also ruled him out for the Tests and ODIs against them at home.

Shakib, who is reported to having visited specialists in Thailand and Australia, before getting back to a recovery routine in Dhaka earlier this week is expected to arrive in Colombo on Thursday afternoon according to ESPNCricinfo.

The all-rounder’s return should provide a much-needed boost for the bowling, which hasn’t looked at it’s best. Shakib could also fill the role of a pinch-hitter in the batting line-up.