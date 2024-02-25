Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women Live Score: Match 2 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of NCF Women's T20 Invitational, 2024. Match will start on 25 Feb 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos
Nigeria Women squad -
Adeshola Adekunle, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Blessing Etim, Esther Odunayo, Favour Eseigbe, Lillian Udeh, Salome Sunday, Victory Igbinedion, Abigail Igbobie, Lucky Piety, Sarah Etim, Annointed Akhigbe, Christabel Chukwuonye, Peculiar Agboya, Rachael Samson
Sierra Leone Women squad -
Celina Bull, Fatmata Parkinson, Jane Newland, Linda Bull, Marie Turay, Mary Kamara, Patricia Pratt, Ramatu Turay, Theresa Tommy, Aminata Kamara, Ann Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Hussainatu Sawanneh, Isha Quee, Zainab Kamara, Alice Fillie, Hassanatu Sawaneh, Janet Kowa, Mary Sheriff
Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women Match Details
