Nitish Kumar Reddy’s father falls on Sunil Gavaskar’s feet; India legend gets awkward but replies with classy gesture

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was not in favour of the selection Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI for the Perth Test opener last month against Australia. But Gavaskar was not only forced to eat his own words amid a consistent show from Reddy in an otherwise worrying batting performance from India, the former captain made an ultimate gesture on Sunday after the all-rounder smashed a record century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Nitish Kumar Reddy's father met Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday

Reddy's knock of 114 off 189, laced with 11 boundaries and a solitary six, was the highest score by an Indian batting number eight or below in a Test in Australia and the highest score in the same category at the venue. He also became the youngest centurion in a Boxing Day Test for India. As the Andhra batter ramped up his maiden international century on Day 3 at the MCG, that helped reduced the first innings gap to 105 following a shoddy top-order performance, Gavaskar gave a standing ovation from the commentary box as the video went viral.

A day later, as official broadcasters Star Sports continued to celebrate Reddy's performance during the Lunch break on Day 4, the India star's father, along with the entire family, met Ravi Shastri and Gavaskar for a chat. Nitish's father - Mutyala - then touched Gavaskar's feet, leaving the legend overwhelmed.

The former India captain hugged Mutyala and thanked him for his persistence, the sacrifices he made and his belief in Reddy's cricketing career.

"We know how much he has sacrificed. He has struggled a lot. Because of you, I am tearing up. Because of you, India has got a diamond, Indian cricket has got a diamond," Gavaskar said during the meet.

'My father left his job for me...'

In a bid to fulfil his son's dreams of being a cricketer, Mutalya quit his job at Hindustan Zinc in 2016. It wasn't an easy road for either him or his son, as it comprised sleepless nights, financial difficulties and missed meals. But on Sunday, all those sacrifices bore fruit as Reddy celebrated his valiant ton at the MCG while his father was left emotional in the stands.

"My father left his job for me and there has been a lot of sacrifice behind my story. One day, I saw him crying because of the financial problems we were facing, and I was like, 'this is not how you can be'. Then I got serious. " I gave my first jersey to him and saw the happiness in his face," Nitish said in a video posted by the BCCI.