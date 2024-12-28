Nitish Reddy gives spin to iconic 'I only believe in Jassi Bhai' to acknowledge Siraj's effort in his maiden Test ton

Nitish Kumar Reddy acknowledged Mohammed Siraj's efforts with the bat which helped him complete his maiden Test century against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nitish held his ground and helped India bounce back in the game after India lost Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja early on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Nitish remained unbeaten on 105 at the stumps on Day 3 as India trail by 116 runs in first innings. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy (L) celebrates with Mohammed Siraj after passing 100 on day three of the fourth cricket Test match against Australia.(AFP)

Nitish was batting on 99 when Siraj came out to bat, and he had a tricky task to face Pat Cummins, who got rid of Jasprit Bumrah on the previous ball. With three balls left in that over, Cummins was looking to wrap the Indian innings with Siraj's wicket, but the tailender had different plans. The first ball, which was outside off stump, didn't do any damage for India, while Siraj ducked the second delivery, which was a bouncer. Cummins targetted the stumps on the last ball of over and Siraj patiently defended it to give Reddy a chance to complete his century in the next over.

In the next over, Reddy played it over mid-on to reach his maiden Test century with a boundary at iconic MCG, as his father got emotional in the stands. He hugged Siraj after his special knock.

After the day's play, Reddy acknowledged Siraj's effort and posted an Instagram story for him.

"I also believe in Siraj bhai. @mdsirajofficial," Reddy wrote on Instagram.

Nitish Kumar Reddy posted an Instagram story for Mohammed Siraj.(Instagram/@nitish_kumar_reddy_7)

Nitish Kumar Reddy takes India to 358/9

Meanwhile, Reddy's 105 not out and his 127-run stand for the eighth wicket with Washington (50) took India to 358 for 9 on the third day of the fourth Test. Stumps were called early due to bad light.

The 22-year-old all-rounder has been by far India's most consistent batter in the series and the maiden Test century couldn't have come at a more opportune time and that too at an iconic venue.

Earlier, India, who started the day on 164 for five, saw Rishabh Pant (28) throw away his wicket at a crucial juncture before Ravindra Jadeja was trapped lbw for 17.

Reddy's innings was termed as one of greatest Test knocks by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar given the situation as India were in a precarious position after Pant's dismissal courtesy a rash shot had left India tottering at 191 for six.