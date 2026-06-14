Nitish Kumar Reddy pauses post-match press conference midway to answer mother's call: ‘Sorry, have to pick’

The 23-year-old had a small grin on his face throughout. He then apologised to the journalists, saying, "Sorry, I have to pick this.”

Just like the first ODI between India and Afghanistan, there was an interruption during Reddy's press conference as well. When the all-rounder was answering different questions, his phone, which was kept near the microphones, started to ring. Reddy then apologised to the reporters and answered the ball. It then soon became apparent that it was his mother who called him.

The hosts India got off to a perfect start in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, winning the rain-curtailed opener by seven wickets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Nitish Kumar Reddy had a good day with the bowl, scalping two wickets. The right-arm pacer took the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi , returning with figures of 2/31 in four overs. It was no surprise to see him walking out in the post-match press conference as he turned out to be the biggest difference in the game, as he took the prized scalp of Gurbaz, who was smashing the ball all around the park.

Speaking of the opening ODI, the match was curtailed to 25 overs per side due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India captain Shubman Gill then won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan were threatening to post a solid total on the board as Gurbaz hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park, scoring 102 runs off 51 balls, with eight fours and as many sixes. However, after Reddy scalped Gurbaz, Afghanistan's batters folded up cheaply, and the visitors were bowled out for 194.

India's chase The hosts then chased the total down comfortably, winning the match by seven wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. Gill led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls. KL Rahul also chipped in with an unbeaten 39 off 19 balls.

Debutant Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer in the game for his haul of three wickets. In the game, he had dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, Rashid Khan and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. However, the Player of the Match accolade went to skipper Gill for his match-winning knock.

“I mean, it was kind of a T20 game, I think the way we started, and then they pulled the game away from us. Gurbaz batted brilliantly. The way he got his century was brilliant. But I think the way we pulled back in the middle overs and the death overs was brilliant. Honestly, I think it was a brilliant wicket to bat on. It was, as the match went on, even when we were bowling, there was a little bit of grip for the spinners. When they were bowling, the ball was coming on pretty nicely,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

The second ODI between these two teams will now be played on Wednesday, June 17, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.