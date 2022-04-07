Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah breach IPL Code of Conduct; action taken

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was reprimanded. Both cricketers were part of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. KKR won the match by five wickets after Pat Cummins hit a blistering 56* off 15 balls to help the two-time champions chase down MI's 162-run target in 15 overs.

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” stated an official release of IPL.

“Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the release added.

The official statement, however, did not give details of the incident(s) which drew the fine for Rana and a reprimand for Bumrah.