Visakhapatnam [India], : Nitish Kumar Reddy's under-16 Cricket Coach, Kumar Swamy, was proud after seeing the 21-year-old shine in his first outing at the iconic MCG against a distinguished Australian bowling attack. Nitish's U-16 coach Kumar Swamy filled with "pride" after heroics at MCG

When the Indian fans looked deflated after Rishabh Pant's dismissal, Nitish lifted spirits by delivering a performance to remember for years to come.

With Washington Sundar at the other end, the feeling of nostalgia took over the MCG. The duo made waves by forging a 127-run partnership and lifting the Indian team to a fighting position.

Three years ago India was in a similar situation against Australia at The Gabba. Sundar stitched up an invaluable stand with Shardul Thakur but this time it was with Nitish at the MCG.

Among the duo, Nitish was far more impressive with his belligerent approach against a proven Australian bowling lineup. He ended the day on an unbeaten note, amassing 105 from 176 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a sole six.

Swamy, who has closely witnessed "hard-working" Nitish's journey from playing for the Andhra team to the Indian side, was filled with pride.

"This is a very proud moment for me as his coach. Our journey started twelve years ago. He is a hard-working cricketer. He never looked back after being selected for the under-fourteen state team. He won his first award from BCCI in Andhra. At that time, Nitish didn't get a photo with Virat Kohli, and today they are sharing a dressing room," Swamy told ANI.

Nitish's majestic display with the bat left the world of cricket mesmerised. Former cricketers across the globe took to X to lavish praise on the 21-year-old youngster.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman hailed Nitish's century at the Melbourne Test and said that the occasion was perfect when the team was in trouble.

"What an innings, dear Nitish. To become the third youngest Indian to score a Test hundred in Aus and what an occasion to do it with the team in trouble. I am sure this will be the first of many. Enjoyed your positivity and fearless stroke play. Keep it up. God bless you always," Laxman wrote on X.

Former right-handed opening batsman Wasim Jaffer too heaped praise him on X, "This young man just continues to impress. His compact technique, gutsy attitude and most importantly the way he puts a price on his wicket are all impressive attributes of a fine Test batter in the making. Very well played," .

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop said, "That's a test century of high quality and technical skill from 21 yr old Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left the ball expertly, & attacked when needed. Another deeply moving story of parental sacrifice in Indian cricket," wrote on X.

India will return to resume its innings on Day 4, still trailing by 116 runs, with Nitish and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten at the crease.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.