No CSK, MI in noted former cricketers' top two picks to finish on top of IPL 2023 points table

With every team playing at least one game in the IPL 2023 they have given a peek at their strengths and weaknesses in the early stage of the tournament. With their performances, all ten teams in IPL have displayed their game plans and strategies they will apply in the marquee competition.

Bengaluru, Apr 02 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Faf du Plessis and teammates celebrate a wicket in a match against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having watched the first match of all the franchises and gauged the early trends, the elite commentary panellists of Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL, have picked the teams who are going to finish at the top.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – who won their opening games quite convincingly and ticked off all the boxes with their all-round show – look like a team to beat and in their early predictions the experts have backed these two sides to make it to the playoffs stage.

Also Read | ‘World’s fastest bowler to a 41-yr-old…': Uthappa on Dhoni's last-over sixes

Former Australia all-rounder David Hussey said, “RR and LSG too are looking to finish as the top two teams at the end of the league stage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legendary South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis - who apart from playing in the IPL has been a coach of KKR in the past – said, “I think RR and DC have it in them to finish as the top two teams in IPL 2023.”

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga has gone with RCB and GT as the top two teams. Speaking to Star Sports, the former West Indies captain said, “RCB and GT according to me will end up finishing as the top-two teams in this season.”

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has backed RR and LSG to finish as the top two sides at the end of the league stage. “Early stages but LSG and RR look like the teams to beat. They can be the top two teams in the group stage," Moody said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Gavaskar's idea to control wides called 'ridiculous' by fellow commentator

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch backed the finallists of the last IPL season to once again dominate the league stage. “I think Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will end up finishing as the top two teams. They again seem very strong teams.”

Former India pacer S Sreesanth feels LSG and RCB have it in them to finish as the top two sides in the team standings. The right-arm quick - who has been a part of India's World Cup-winning sides – said, “LSG and RCB are the two teams I am going to back them to end the league stage as top two.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes RR and RCB will be the top-two teams at the end of the league stage. “Sanju Samson's Royals and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers look like a great side. They can finish as the top two teams.”

Former India cricketer and former chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil has predicted that GT and RCB will finish at the top. Patil – a member of the 1983 WC-winning Indian side - said, “RCB and GT will be the top two teams in IPL.”

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has predicted that RCB and LSG will finish in the top two. Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, the former Uttar Pradesh captain said, “Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish as the top two sides.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON