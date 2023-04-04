‘World’s fastest bowler was bowling to a 41-year-old...': Uthappa shell-shocked by Dhoni's twin sixes in last over

When MS Dhoni walked into the crease at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja's wicket, there were only five balls left in the Chennai Super Kings innings. Mark Wood, easily the best pacer of IPL 2023 so far, was looking to minimise the damage for Lucknow Super Giants. What more can Dhoni possibly do in five balls? Not to forget, we are talking about the 41-year-old Dhoni and not the one whose sight was enough to terrorise bowlers across the globe, right? Wrong, very wrong. Dhoni did not even bat for five balls. All he needed was two to make the jam-packed Chepauk go crazy. Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI04_03_2023_000321B)(PTI)

The first delivery from Wood was a 148 km/h length delivery outside Dhoni's arc. The idea from Wood was right, the execution perhaps could have been slightly better. But how about that bat swing from Dhoni on the first ball? The CSK skipper gave it a full monty. The ball touched the outside half of his bat and gathered enough momentum to fly over the third man fielder.

The next delivery was dug in short by Wood. Dhoni was quick to swivel and fetch it outside the off stump. The connection was so good it went 89 metres. Batting for the first time in Chennai in close to four years, Dhoni smashed his first two balls for back-to-back sixes. A fairytale beginning for a once-in-a-generation cricketer.

Dhoni also became the first keeper-batter to complete 5000 runs in the history of IPL. The legendary cricketer got out the next ball while trying to clear the fence again but his three-ball 12-run knock was more than enough proof of his greatness.

Dhoni’s personal milestone of 5,000 runs came in for praise from Robin Uthappa, another JioCinema IPL expert. He spoke on the difficulty of hitting paceman Mark Wood for two sixes. “The fastest bowler in the world is bowling to him from the front and at the age of 41, don’t forget, at that age on the second delivery at a pace of 145-147 (kmh), hitting a six down square leg isn’t easy, especially on one leg.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred in CSK's 12-run win. Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.

Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

And then Moeen Ali returned with fine figures of 4 for 26 from his overs to help CSK restrict LSG to 205 for seven.

