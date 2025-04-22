No fine for Virat Kohli exposes BCCI's double standard in Digvesh Rathi comparison: 'Not even a rap on the knuckles'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was subtly questioned over their double standard as former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli escaped punishment after his in-your-face celebration directed at Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's act was compared to Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Rathi, who was fined twice this season for his notebook celebration. Did Virat Kohli escape punishment for after celebration act in match against Punjab Kings?(PTI)

Kohli had played a crucial role against the Punjab Kings in Chandigarh, scoring a record fourth half-century, which helped the visitors secure a seven-wicket win last Sunday. After Jitesh Sharma smashed the winning run, Kohli celebrated aggressively, staring at Iyer, a video that went viral on social media.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra wondered why Kohli escaped being fined by the BCCI while Digvesh was booked for his notebook celebration on both occasions.

"What caught my eye was that Digvesh Rathi did a 'notebook' celebration. He did it once and got fined. He did it a second time and got fined. He got scared the third time, saying he was not earning as much as he would lose in fines. So he has started writing something on the ground," Chopra said.

"Then we saw Virat Kohli's celebration at the end of the PBKS-RCB match, that was also pure aggression. However, no one said anything to him. There is not even a rap on the knuckles. Nobody has pulled him up for that, but you did that when Digvesh Rathi did a 'notebook' celebration," he added.

Digvesh was fined 25 per cent and handed one demerit point on his first offence on April 1 after dismissing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya. A repeated offence, on dismissing Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir led, to a fine of 50 per cent and two more demerit points.

'I recall MS Dhoni was once fined...'

The former KKR batter also recalled Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni being fined for entering the field and arguing with the umpires. He was charged 50% of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. Chopra felt Kohli did not meet the same fate.

"I recall MS Dhoni was once fined 50 percent of his match fee because he entered the ground. He shouldn't have gone at all. 50 per cent of his match fee was immediately cut. It could have been more than that, but there was some action. However, it hasn't happened in Virat Kohli's case," he said.