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No IPL 2026 game yet, but Arjun Tendulkar lands 400% pay hike after fierce Mumbai T20 bidding war

Arjun Tendulkar emerged as one of the top buys at the T20 Mumbai League auction

Updated on: May 03, 2026 02:13 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is yet to get a game this season in the IPL for his new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, but he found strong traction at the T20 Mumbai League, which held its fourth auction on Saturday. The all-rounder, who now represents Goa in domestic cricket, emerged among the top buys as he was signed for an amount equivalent to 33 per cent of his current IPL deal with LSG.

Arjun Tendulkar has yet to get a game this IPL season(PTI)

The 26-year-old, who was cleared by the BCCI for the auction and the tournament owing to his absence from any state association’s T20 competition in the last 12 months, was roped in by Arcs Andheri for 10 lakh — one-third of his current IPL salary of 30 lakh. He was traded to LSG from Mumbai Indians ahead of the start of this IPL season.

The final auction price, however, represents a 400 per cent increase on his base price of 2 lakh, as the T20 Mumbai League witnessed a strong bidding war for Arjun.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians not ready to drop Suryakumar Yadav, but recurring IPL 2026 struggles raise red flags

The Mumbai League will also feature several India stars who were named Icon players and retained by their franchises ahead of the auction. The list includes Suryakumar Yadav (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shreyas Iyer (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), and Ajinkya Rahane (North Mumbai Panthers).

Others on the list include Shivam Dube (Arcs Andheri), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Bandra Blasters), Shardul Thakur (Eagle Thane Strikers), Sarfaraz Khan (Aakash Tigers), and Tushar Deshpande (MSC Maratha Royals).

While Arjun was among the top buys at the men’s auction, Akash Parkar fetched the highest bid after being signed by SoBo Mumbai Falcons for 12 lakh. Prasad Pawar ( 11.50 lakh) and Musheer Khan ( 11 lakh) were picked up by Arcs Andheri.

 
arjun tendulkar ipl lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / No IPL 2026 game yet, but Arjun Tendulkar lands 400% pay hike after fierce Mumbai T20 bidding war
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