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No MS Dhoni at Wankhede for MI clash, Rohit Sharma forlorn as Hardik Pandya drops big update

The wait continued on Thursday, with MS Dhoni not even turning up at the venue on match day.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 07:36 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Neither MS Dhoni nor Rohit Sharma featured in the first ‘El Clasico’ of IPL 2026. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium, named an unchanged XI from the side that beat Gujarat Titans three days ago, confirming that the injured Rohit was still not ready to return. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, made just one change — and it wasn’t the one many were expecting.

MS Dhoni with a robotic camera dog during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings(PTI)

Dhoni, who suffered a calf injury ahead of the season, had been spotted batting and keeping at the Wankhede nets on the eve of the match, raising strong expectations of a comeback. However, the wait continued on Thursday, with the veteran not even turning up at the venue on match day.

While the net session had fuelled speculation, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons had already downplayed the chances of an immediate return.

“MS will only play when he feels he is ready to go and the medical team clears him. I am not going to make any announcement sitting here,” Simmons said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026

Impact Player options: Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player options: Prashant Veer, Matt Short, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel.

 
ms dhoni rohit sharma chennai super kings mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / No MS Dhoni at Wankhede for MI clash, Rohit Sharma forlorn as Hardik Pandya drops big update
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