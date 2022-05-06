Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'No need to take decisions in hurry. He's given 100 runs in last 8 overs': Ex-India opener on Umran's India call-up
'No need to take decisions in hurry. He's given 100 runs in last 8 overs': Ex-India opener on Umran's India call-up

Umran Malik on Thursday clocked a rapid 157 km/h delivery against Delhi Capitals. It was the fastest ball of the ongoing IPL edition. 
Umran Malik in action against Delhi Capitals(Twitter)
Published on May 06, 2022 06:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday endured a 21-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, who outwitted the 2016 IPL champions with a brilliant batting display from David Warner and Rovman Powell. The Australia opener and former Sunrisers captain hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 58-ball knock, while the West Indies' Powell hit 67 not out. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Sunrisers, who currently occupy sixth position in the league standings, dished out an expensive show with the ball but Umran Malik continued to bowl his thunderbolts. The 22-year-old from Jammu was at his usual self, clicking 150 kph on a regular basis, but he notched it up in the last over when he bowled a 157 kph ball. He returned 0/52 in his four-over spell but earned plaudits for bowling the fastest delivery of the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read | 'David Warner used to party more than practice. Fought with players so we sent him back': Sehwag's huge revelation

But should he be a part of the Indian setup for this year's T20 World Cup? Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Umran shouldn't be rushed as he's bled as many as 100 runs in his last two IPL outings.

"No need to take decisions in a hurry. There is a rule in India that if you bowl at 150 kmph, you will definitely play for the country, whether it's now or later. But he has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs. Give him some time. He should travel with the Indian team but do not rush him to play international cricket," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

The tearaway quick had bagged his maiden IPL fifer in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. While Umran has made headlines for his pace, Chopra lavished praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who remains the backbone of the Sunrisers' bowling attack. The experienced pacer has picked up 10 wickets so far in the tournament.

"Just the understanding of what he can do and cannot do. The ball is coming out of the hand well and he is focusing on swinging the ball and not on pace. There was a time when he used to try to be quicker through the air, but not now. There is consistency, experience and acceptance that has changed the way Bhuvneshwar bowls," Chopra further said.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

