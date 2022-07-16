'No normal player can score 70 centuries. It's not Candy Crush': Shoaib Akhtar's passionate message to Virat Kohli

India batter Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch over the past few months. Since making his return to international cricket earlier this month, Kohli has failed to cross the 20-run mark in any of his five innings across all formats. In his last appearance for the side in the 2nd ODI of the series against England, Kohli fell on 16 off 25 deliveries, as he nicked a length delivery outside off for a simple catch to Jos Buttler.

Kohli's frustrating performances have led to many fans and former cricketers analysing the former India skipper's outings. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has now spoken on Kohli's struggles, backing the former India star to come good. The Pakistan pace legend insisted that Kohli needs to switch off his mind from critics and social media and work on his game.

“As a Pakistani, I'm supporting Virat Kohli because 70 centuries... it's not Candy Crush. Only a great player can score these many centuries, a normal player can't do that. When Virat Kohli comes out of this phase, it will be a different Virat Kohli. There are some things that he needs to work on,” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

“You need to forget your stint as captain now. Move on from that. Just focus on yourself as a batter. You can't get runs? No problem. People are criticising you? No problem. All of this will only make you stronger. You have to score 30 more hundreds. I have predicted 110 for you. You're still young, you're quite fit.”

Talking directly to Virat Kohli through his video, Akhtar further said that the Indian batter is making mistakes in the middle because he is desperate for runs.

"Don't be scared. Bowlers should know that they are going up against a strong guy. And you have been that person. Focus on yourself. Stay composed.

“You won't get runs by hitting. You need to stay in the middle. There are some things which you might not be able to implement right now. But then, you're not giving yourself time. You're showing frustration. You can't move past your rough patch this way. Stay calm, go off social media for a few days, forget the criticism," said Akhtar further.

