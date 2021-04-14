'No one taught him how to bowl': Harbhajan Singh on KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Harbhajan Singh maybe 41 years old but he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price in the IPL 2021 auctions. Harbhajan is one of the most successful spinners in the history of Indian cricket and KKR picked up a seasoned campaigner for their IPL 2021 campaign. Harbhajan played his first game in IPL after 699 days KKR's first match against SRH. The off-spinner opened the bowling against SRH and also in the next match against MI

KKR captain Morgan said that it is important for Harbhajan to use his experience to guide other players like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Both spinners would get to learn a lot from Harbhajan during IPL 2021. Kuldeep has been going through a rough patch in his career as he failed to pick up wickets consistently in the last 18 months.

However, Harbhajan doesn’t see anything wrong with Kuldeep’s bowling as he maintained that the 26-year-old spinner will come good for KKR and Team India soon.

“There are times when you bowl good spells and yet you don’t get wickets. It happened with all the renowned bowlers. I don’t see anything wrong with Kuldeep. He has been a match-winner and I know he is going to come good for KKR and also Team India soon,” said Harbhajan told kkr.in.

“When he entered the Indian team, no one taught him how to bowl. Whatever he did was his own merit reflecting in his bowling. The merit is still there and he has only gotten better with time,” added Harbhajan.

The senior off-spinner has been wicketless so far in the tournament, he would be looking to make more impact for KKR as the tournament progresses.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON