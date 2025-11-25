No vacancy for Gambhir; India head coach 'will not be invited' due to poor win percentage: Iceland Cricket's brutal dig

Iceland Cricket has never needed an excuse to troll world cricket, but Gautam Gambhir’s India stint has just handed them fresh material. On Sunday, the European associate’s X handle decided to clear “fan doubts” with a deadpan update: Gambhir, they insisted, will not be invited to coach Iceland - that job is already taken, and the team has won 75% of their matches in 2025. Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa.(PTI)

The numbers were tongue-in-cheek, the target anything but. Coming from an account built in snark and satire, the post lands a sharp reminder that India’s Test problems under Gambhir are now global meme currency, not just a domestic talking point.

Iceland’s barb arrives at a time when Gautam Gambhir’s red-ball record is under relentless scrutiny. Since taking over as India’s Head Coach in mid-2024, his side has lurched from a 0-3 home whitewash to New Zealand - India’s first home series defeat in 12 years - to a 1-3 loss in Australia that surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A recent analysis of his tenure pegged India’s Test returns at seven wins, nine defeats, and two draws from 18 matches, with the team still trailing in the current series against South Africa.

The pattern has fuelled questions about muddled selections, mixed messaging, and an over-aggressive batting approach that has produced collapses at home and abroad. India’s red-ball performances under Gambhir have been inconsistent, and there has been a lack of steady results.

All of this sits awkwardly alongside Gambhir’s undeniable high points. India’s white-ball numbers under him remain stellar, with a Champions Trophy win and Asia Cup to show as the ultimate result. The two title wins clinched in a nine-month burst briefly shifted the narrative towards redemption.

But social media rarely does nuance. When an associate board boasting of a 75% win rate feels comfortable punching up at the coach of one of the most powerful teams in the sport, it underlines how fragile Gambhir’s Test standing has become. The Iceland tweet is a mischief, yet it reflects a broader perception: that India’s red-ball decline under him has turned into a running joke the rest of the cricket world is happy to join. For Gambhir, the only real reply isn’t another quote or philosophy - it’s a scoreboard that stops giving his critics and the meme factories so much free material.