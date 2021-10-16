Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam names two cricketers to watch out for in T20 World Cup
cricket

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam names two cricketers to watch out for in T20 World Cup

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. 
Virat Kohli's India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan on October 24 at the T20 World Cup. (Getty Images)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 03:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Leading the Pakistan unit for the first time in the upcoming T20 World Cup, ace batter Babar Azam will look to deliver the country its second title. 

The team will start their campaign against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium and will then take on New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage, along with two qualifiers from Round 1.  

Addressing a virtual media meet organised by the ICC on Saturday, the Pakistani skipper named two cricketers who he thinks will have a great campaign in UAE.  

ALSO READ | The Wall Returns: Breaking down Rahul Dravid's impressive record as coach

"Kane Williamson as batter and Hasan Ali will be the bowler who would have a successful T20 World Cup 2021," said Babar in a virtual press conference organised by ICC.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, who was also present at the meet, picked India opening batter Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan to have a successful T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Pakistan's preparation, Babar backed his team to produce a good fight in the tournament considering the amount of matches his teammates have played in UAE. 

"We have played a lot of cricket UAE and the conditions suit us and we have to be best in all departments," said Babar.

Speaking on his form, Babar said, “Representing my country is an honour for me and I feel proud to sit here as the captain. It is a new challenge and I believe we will do better.”

"Definitely good performances give you confidence. And it's good to know that I am in good form before the World Cup and I just need to be confident," he added.

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik was named as the replacement for Sohaib Maqsood in the squad last week. However, Babar isn't sure whether the right-handed batter would be able to make it into the playing XI or not.

"Ya definitely he (Shoaib) is one of the fittest guys and he has huge experience but let see how things pan out," said Babar.

The ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway on Sunday, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. 

-with ANI inputs

