No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in India A squad for one-day series; Tilak Varma named captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad his deputy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have once again been rested, missing out on selection for India A's upcoming three-match 50-over series against South Africa A. The selectors have opted for a younger lineup, with Tilak Varma set to lead the side and Ruturaj Gaikwad named as his deputy. Wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh, as India A look to test their bench strength and provide valuable exposure to the rising talents ahead of a busy international season.

After months of scrutiny following their retirement from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their international return in the ODI series against Australia, which India lost 1-2.

Rohit, however, answered his critics in emphatic fashion, scoring a half-century and a brilliant unbeaten 121 in the final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His stellar performances earned him the Player of the Series award and propelled him to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings for the first time in his illustrious career. The 38-year-old’s resurgence marked yet another milestone in his decorated journey with Team India.

Meanwhile, after registering a pair of ducks in the first two Tests, Kohli also found his mojo in Sydney and remained unbeaten on 74 to play a crucial role in India's dominant win.

Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who are currently part of the T20I squad for the Australia series, have also been picked in the 15-member squad.

Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed have been named as the other key pace options for India A in the upcoming three-match 50-over series against South Africa. Both bring valuable experience and variety to the bowling attack. In the spin department, Vipraj Nigam and Manav Suthar will lead the charge, supported by all-rounders Riyan Parag and Nishant Sindhu, who add depth and balance to the side with their ability to contribute both with bat and ball.

The three-match white-ball series between India A and South Africa A is set to begin on November 13, with all fixtures scheduled to be held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

India A’s squad for one-day series

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK)