'Nobody asked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retire. They went on their own': Shastri expects similar stance in ODIs

As Indian cricket prepares to welcome back Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared his thoughts on the veteran duo's future — including their potential involvement in the ODI World Cup 2027. Virat Kohli talks to Rohit Sharma(PTI)

The three-match series, starting October 19, will be the first time Kohli and Rohit reunite in India colours since announcing their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year. With the 2027 World Cup still more than two years away, their return to ODIs has reignited conversations around their longevity in the format.

'They’ve Got Enough Cricket Left in Them': Ravi Shastri

Speaking to Fox Sports, Shastri said both players remain deeply motivated and eager to contribute to India's limited-overs future.

“(Virat Kohli is) a master chaser, and Rohit is explosive at the top. They feel they've got enough cricket in them,” Shastri said, backing the experienced batters to make a strong impact in the series.

He pointed out that form, fitness, and passion will be the decisive factors in determining how long the pair continue at the international level.

“It depends how hungry you are, how fit you are, whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it'll come in very handy,” he added.

Focus on the Present, Not 2027

Despite the long-term spotlight on the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Shastri advised the duo — and those discussing their future — to stay grounded and focus on the immediate tasks.

“I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go,” he said, emphasising the need to evaluate performance and enjoyment on a rolling basis.

The former coach also admitted that if either player's form dips or the enjoyment wanes, they could consider stepping away on their own terms.

"Virat retired from Test Cricket, as did Rohit. They were not asked to retire. They went on their own. I would think it's similar. If they're not enjoying it, if the form is not good, you never know. They might pull the plug themselves.

BCCI Denies Retirement Speculation

Adding to the discussion, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently dismissed reports that the Australia ODIs could be the final international series for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shukla clarified that any decision on retirement will be left entirely to the players.

A Crucial Phase for Indian Cricket

With both Kohli and Rohit having retired from Test and T20I formats, their continued presence in ODIs now becomes a key focal point in India's white-ball transition. The upcoming series against Australia is being seen not only as a return for the two greats but also a litmus test for how they might fit into India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

For now, though, all eyes will be on their performances in the three-match series — and whether they still have the hunger and fire to carry Indian cricket forward in the 50-over format.